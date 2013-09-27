FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentokil Initial prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 12:34 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rentokil Initial prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc

Guarantor Rentokil Initial 1927 Plc

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.054

Reoffer price 99.054

Yield 3.387 pct

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas & Mizuho

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0976892611

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
