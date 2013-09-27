New Issue-Rentokil Initial prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc

Guarantor Rentokil Initial 1927 Plc

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.054

Reoffer price 99.054

Yield 3.387 pct

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas & Mizuho

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0976892611

