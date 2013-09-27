New Issue-UCB prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower UCB SA
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 04, 2021
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.944
Yield 4.13 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.9bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, RBS, Musi & SGBM
Listing NYSE Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.