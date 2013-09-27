FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UCB prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond
September 27, 2013 / 1:24 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-UCB prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower UCB SA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 04, 2021

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.944

Yield 4.13 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.9bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, RBS, Musi & SGBM

Listing NYSE Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN BE0002442177

Data supplied by International Insider.

