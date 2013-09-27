FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2023 bond
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 04, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.974 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.55bp

over the 2.5 pct due 2023 UST

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi,HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees 17.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US4581X0CC06

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
