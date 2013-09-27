New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2023 bond

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 04, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.974 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.55bp
over the 2.5 pct due 2023 UST
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi,HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees 17.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York