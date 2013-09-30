FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 92.025

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 380 million

Turkish lira when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0877809375

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
