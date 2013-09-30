FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Issue price 100.481

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Barclays, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Societe Generale &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.35 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0449594455

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

