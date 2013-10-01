FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB-TCA buys Melbourne office block for $259.2 mln
October 1, 2013 / 9:48 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's CIMB-TCA buys Melbourne office block for $259.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - CIMB Trust-Capital Advisors (CIMB-TCA), which administers private equity real estate investments for Malaysian lender CIMB, has bought a 16-storey office accommodation block in Australia for 845 million ringgit ($259.24 million), the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

CIMB-TCA said it bought the building - 3 Collins Square, which is located in Melbourne, from the Walker Corporation. The building was completed in April 2012 and is on a long-term lease to the Australian government.

The building is CIMB TCA’s fifth Australian property acquisition since entering the market in 2011. The latest acquisition raises CIMB-TCA’s total Australian asset value to 2.4 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.2595 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

