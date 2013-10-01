New Issue-Pshypo adds dual tranche deal

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute Ag

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 236 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2023

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 97.987

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 754 million swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0224923281

Permanent ISIN CH0211588915

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 270 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 13, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 106.09

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 510 million swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0224923273

Permanent ISIN CH0115967389

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.