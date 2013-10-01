New Issue-Unibail-Rodamco prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 1.936 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112bp
over the October 2018 OBL#167
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Lloyds,
Morgan Stanley, Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings A (S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.