New Issue-AHB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AHB Sukuk Company Ltd
Guarantor Al Hilal Bank P.J.S.C
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 08, 2018
Coupon 3.267 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) AHB, Citigroup, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & UAE
