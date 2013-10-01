FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-AHB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2018 bond
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-AHB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AHB Sukuk Company Ltd

Guarantor Al Hilal Bank P.J.S.C

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 08, 2018

Coupon 3.267 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) AHB, Citigroup, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & UAE

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

