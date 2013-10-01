New Issue- Suez prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Suez Environment Company SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 9, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.012

Reoffer price 99.012

Yield 2.865 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, CMZ,

Mitsubishi, Natixis & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011585215

