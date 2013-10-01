FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Annington prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
October 1, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Deutsche Annington prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2021

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.843

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1HRVD5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

