New Issue-KfW prices $1.0 bln 2014 FRN

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 30, 2014

Coupon FFE+5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin FFE+5bp

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FX71

