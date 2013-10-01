New Issue- NIBC prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NIBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.952

Reoffer price 99.952

Yield 1.76 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, LBBw, NIBC & RBS

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

