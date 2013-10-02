FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Oresundskonsortiet prices 300 mln SEK 2028 bond
October 2, 2013 / 9:33 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Oresundskonsortiet prices 300 mln SEK 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 10, 2028

Coupon 3.3 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS0978619947

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
