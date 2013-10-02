New Issue- BP Capital Markets prices 1.2 bln Renminbi 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c.

Guarantor BP p.l.c.

Issue Amount 1.2 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date October 8, 2018

Coupon 3.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.95 pct

Payment Date October 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, HSBC, ICBC International

& Standard Chartered Bank (B&D)

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

