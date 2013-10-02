New Issue- Sponda prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sponda Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 9, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Yield 3.455 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 264.3bp

over the 1.0 pct due 10 December 2018 OBL 167

Payment Date October 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB

Listing Nasdaq OMX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000071188

