New Issue- Sponda prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sponda Oyj
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 9, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Yield 3.455 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 264.3bp
over the 1.0 pct due 10 December 2018 OBL 167
Payment Date October 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Listing Nasdaq OMX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.