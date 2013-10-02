New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 2.1 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.1 pct

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7MB3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.