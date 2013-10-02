New Issue- SEB prices 300 mln SEK 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 9, 2018
Coupon 3.045 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.045 pct
Payment Date October 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
