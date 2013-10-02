New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date April 9, 2018

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 100.9753

Reoffer price 99.3503

Yield 7.19 pct

Payment Date October 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u & 1.625 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

