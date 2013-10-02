FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Zuger KB prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Zuger KB prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.785

Spread Minus 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) KB Zug

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0224904018

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

