New Issue-Egger prices 100 mln euro Perpetual bond

Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 99.673
Reoffer price 99.673
Yield 7.125 pct
Spread 636 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalennt to 683.77bp
over the OBL#161
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG,
& UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
