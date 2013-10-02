New Issue-Egger prices 100 mln euro Perpetual bond

Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 99.673

Reoffer price 99.673

Yield 7.125 pct

Spread 636 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalennt to 683.77bp

over the OBL#161

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG,

& UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A11BC6

Data supplied by International Insider.