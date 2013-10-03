FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Jamaica's Campbell-Brown escapes ban for positive dope test
October 3, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Jamaica's Campbell-Brown escapes ban for positive dope test

Kayon Raynor

2 Min Read

KINGSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Jamaica’s twice 200 metres Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has escaped with a public warning by the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association for her use of a banned substance.

Campbell-Brown was provisionally suspended in June after she failed a test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting in May and faced a three-member disciplinary panel last month.

The JAAA announced their decision on Wednesday.

“The disciplinary committee has issued a ruling that Veronica Campbell-Brown has committed an anti-doping violation, contrary to IAAF Rule 32.2a,” the organisation said in a statement.

“They have recommended that a reprimand without any period of ineligibility would be appropriate.”

Campbell-Brown had tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list as a masking agent.

Sources close to Jamaican athletics told Reuters at the time the banned drug was contained in a cream that Campbell-Brown was using to treat a leg injury and which she had declared on her doping control form.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

