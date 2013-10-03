FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chief operating officer of $780 mln Segantii hedge fund leaving
October 3, 2013

Chief operating officer of $780 mln Segantii hedge fund leaving

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Segantii Capital’s Chief Operating Officer Nigel Hellewell is leaving the company a year after joining one of the most successful home-grown hedge funds in Asia.

Hellewell joined Segantii from London-based BlueCrest Capital Management last year. Segantii CEO Kurt Ersoy confirmed Hellewell was leaving but did not give any details about his departure.

Segantii’s fund, launched in 2007 by the former head of Asian equity trading for HSBC Securities Simon Sadler, managed $780 million at the end of August and is up about 4 percent this year, according to data seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

