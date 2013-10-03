FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BPE prices 500 mln euro perp bond
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BPE prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 11.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Santander GBM & UBS

Listing Irish GEM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS0979444402

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
