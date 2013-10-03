New Issue- BPE prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Oct 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 11.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Santander GBM & UBS
Listing Irish GEM
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Data supplied by International Insider.