New Issue-NRW Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.89

Reoffer price 99.89

Payment Date October 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NWB16J7

