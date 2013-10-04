CORRECTED-New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2017 FRN

(Correction to change the maturity date from 2033 to 2017)

Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2017

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Aareal

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1TNCR9

Data supplied by International Insider.