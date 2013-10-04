CORRECTED-New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2017 FRN

(Correction to change the maturity date from 2033 to 2017)
Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2017
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Aareal
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
