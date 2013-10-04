New Issue-L-Bank prices 250 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Bade Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 09, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 1bp

Payment Date October 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issunace Programme

ISIN DE000A1C9ZW3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.