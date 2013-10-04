New Issue-L-Bank prices 250 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Bade Wuerttemberg
Foerderbank (L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 09, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 1bp
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) L-Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issunace Programme
