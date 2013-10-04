FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stadt Lausanne prices 100 mln sfr 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Stadt Lausanne prices 100 mln sfr 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Stadt Lausanne

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 5, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0225227021

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
