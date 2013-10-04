New Issue- Stadt Lausanne prices 100 mln sfr 2017 FRN

Oct 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Stadt Lausanne

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 5, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0225227021

