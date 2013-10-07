New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Payment Date October 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 bln euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DB7XGT7

