New Issue- Biomerieux prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Biomerieux SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.221
Reoffer price 99.221
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 133.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, & Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
