New Issue- Biomerieux prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Borrower Biomerieux SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.221

Reoffer price 99.221

Yield 3.0 pct

Spread 133.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

