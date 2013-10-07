New Issue-Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.929

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.6bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, Lloyds Bank & UNS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0980066996

