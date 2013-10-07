New Issue- Leaseplan prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 5, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 130bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
