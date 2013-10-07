FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Leaseplan prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2013 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Leaseplan prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 130bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

ISIN XS0980276967

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
