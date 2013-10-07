New Issue-ABN Amro Bank prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 25, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.415
Reoffer price 99.915
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.