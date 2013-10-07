New Issue-ABN Amro Bank prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.415

Reoffer price 99.915

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0225323283

