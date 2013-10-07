FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CaixaBank prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- CaixaBank prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower CaixaBank SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.687

Yield 2.597 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Caixabank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan,

Societe Generale CIB & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

