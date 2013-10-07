New Issue- Kookmin Bank prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Kookmin Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 11, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 125bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

HSBC & Mizuho

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

