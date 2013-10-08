FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank Ag

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.479

Reoffer price 99.479

Yield 1.83 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CA-CIB, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
