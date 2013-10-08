FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volvo Treasury adds 200 mln euro to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Volvo Treasury adds 200 mln euro to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasry AB

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 80bp

Issue price 100.398

Reoffer price 100.398

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 65bp

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0981389512

Permanent ISIN XS0931455777

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

