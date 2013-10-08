FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- CRH Finland prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CRH Finland Services Oyj

Guarantor CRH plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank,

HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0981442931

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

