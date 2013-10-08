New Issue- Region Rhone Alpes prices dual tranche deal

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Region Rhone Alpes
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.612
Yield 2.795 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the October 2023 OAT
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2028
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.988
Yield 3.376 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the iOAT (Oct-2027 & April-2029)
Common terms
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis
Ratings AA+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
