New Issue- Region Rhone Alpes prices dual tranche deal

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Region Rhone Alpes

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date October 23, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.612

Yield 2.795 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the October 2023 OAT

ISIN FR0011593359

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date October 23, 2028

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.988

Yield 3.376 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the iOAT (Oct-2027 & April-2029)

ISIN FR0011593367

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis

Ratings AA+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

