New Issue- RWE Finance prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RWE Finance BV
Guarantor RWE AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.154
Reoffer price 99.154
Yield 3.096 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern, RBS, IMI, DZ & Mizuho
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.