New Issue- RWE Finance prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RWE Finance BV

Guarantor RWE AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.154

Reoffer price 99.154

Yield 3.096 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern, RBS, IMI, DZ & Mizuho

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

