New Issue-ANZ prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date October 22, 2019
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price 99.737
Reoffer price 99.737
Yield 5.678 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
