New Issue- Telefonica prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Telefonica prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonia SA

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 23, 2020

Coupon 2.595 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0222418300

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
