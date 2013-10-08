New Issue- Telefonica prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonia SA
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 23, 2020
Coupon 2.595 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.