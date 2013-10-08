New Issue-BPER prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banca Popolare Dell‘emilia Romagna Sc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 22, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.618
Reoffer price 99.618
Yield 3.459 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Medio, RBS, Societe Generale & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
