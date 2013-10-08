New Issue-Santander Consumer prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.842

Reoffer price 99.842

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan, Natixis & SCH

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English/Spanish

ISIN XS0981705618

