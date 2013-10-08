FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- RBI prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- RBI prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG

(RBI)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2023

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, JPMorgan & RBI

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0981632804

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
