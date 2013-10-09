New Issue-AKCB Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AKCB Finance Limited

Guarantor Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.575

Reoffer price 99.575

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.2bp

Over the 5 year treasury

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, QNB & Standard Charatered Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

