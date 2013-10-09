FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-AKCB Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond
October 9, 2013

New Issue-AKCB Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AKCB Finance Limited

Guarantor Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.575

Reoffer price 99.575

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.2bp

Over the 5 year treasury

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, QNB & Standard Charatered Bank

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

