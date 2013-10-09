New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.