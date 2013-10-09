New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp

Issue price 99.95

Reoffer price 99.95

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9196

