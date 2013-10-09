FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kommuninvest prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN
October 9, 2013 / 12:43 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Kommuninvest prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 18, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0982252180

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
