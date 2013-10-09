FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.927

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.7bp

over the 12 October 2018 OBL 167

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole Cib, And Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R07T7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
