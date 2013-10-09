FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lloyds Bank prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN
October 9, 2013 / 1:54 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Lloyds Bank prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30 bp

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Payment Date October 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

